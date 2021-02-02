FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sperry boots, boat shoes, more up to 50% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale

-
FashionSperry
50% off From $18

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack Sperry Flash Event takes up to 50% off styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the Harpswell Leather Driver Shoes that are currently marked down to $80 and originally was priced at $165. These shoes are a slip-on style that adds convienience and the cushioned insole also promote all-day comfort. I love how versatile this style is and you can wear them throughout any season. They’re also a timeless shoe that you can wear for years to come and they pair nicely with jeans, shorts, chino pants, and more. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sperry and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals from top brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

