Home Depot takes up to 45% off bathroom vanities, faucets, and more, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 45% off a selection of vanities, faucets, and other washroom essentials. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. Our top pick is the Windlowe 25-inch Marble Bath Vanity for $329.45. Usually fetching $599, you’re saving the full 45% here with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen to date. This 25-inch vanity upgrades the guest bathroom and more with a marble top that pairs with a grey storage base. There is plenty of room for storing essentials, with two soft-close doors, interior shelving, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 300 customers. Head below for more.

Then be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale for even more deals. Whether you’re in need of a new vanity for the master bathroom or it’s time to upgrade the faucet somewhere else in your home, today’s discounts have you covered with as much as 45% in savings.

Our home goods guide is also the place to check when it comes to other ways to spruce up the house. This morning already saw Roborock’s S4 Max robo vac drop in price by $110, which is joined by markdowns on kitchenware, DIY upgrades, and more.

Windlowe Marble Bath Vanity features:

The Windlowe Collection features classical design enhanced by a smooth Gray finish, creating an aesthetic that mixes flair and function. The Windlowe 25 in. vanity showcases its quality and style with a solid wood frame, brushed nickel hardware and soft-close hinges and glides. The vanity combo includes a Carrara white marble top and white vitreous China undermount oval sink.

