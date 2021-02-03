FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot takes up to 45% off bathroom vanities, faucets, and more, today only

-
Home GoodsHome DepotWindlowe
Shop now 45% off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 45% off a selection of vanities, faucets, and other washroom essentials. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. Our top pick is the Windlowe 25-inch Marble Bath Vanity for $329.45. Usually fetching $599, you’re saving the full 45% here with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen to date. This 25-inch vanity upgrades the guest bathroom and more with a marble top that pairs with a grey storage base. There is plenty of room for storing essentials, with two soft-close doors, interior shelving, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 300 customers. Head below for more.

Then be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale for even more deals. Whether you’re in need of a new vanity for the master bathroom or it’s time to upgrade the faucet somewhere else in your home, today’s discounts have you covered with as much as 45% in savings.

Our home goods guide is also the place to check when it comes to other ways to spruce up the house. This morning already saw Roborock’s S4 Max robo vac drop in price by $110, which is joined by markdowns on kitchenware, DIY upgrades, and more.

Windlowe Marble Bath Vanity features:

The Windlowe Collection features classical design enhanced by a smooth Gray finish, creating an aesthetic that mixes flair and function. The Windlowe 25 in. vanity showcases its quality and style with a solid wood frame, brushed nickel hardware and soft-close hinges and glides. The vanity combo includes a Carrara white marble top and white vitreous China undermount oval sink.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Home Depot

Windlowe

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Bella’s Pro Multi-Function Toaster Oven and Air F...
Excite the kids with Walker Edison’s Metal Pipe B...
Save $110 on Roborock’s S4 Max robo vac with lase...
Amazon 1-day Super Bowl Planters snack sale from $11: C...
Head back in time with Russell Hobbs’ 2-slice ret...
Here’s one of the most affordable 8-qt. multi-coo...
Travel with your dog using Amazon’s Portable Kenn...
Just $51.50 will bag SKIL’s Brushless Drill/Drive...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: TP-Link Smart Light Switch $15, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Kobalt 24V 12-inch Electric Chainsaw $129 (Reg. $179), more

Learn More
50% off

Amazon’s in-house Pro RGB MMO Gaming Mouse is covered in buttons: $25 (Save 50%)

$25 Learn More
30% off

Sony launches Critics’ Choice PSN sale with over 140 games starting from just $4

From $4 Learn More
Save $116

Fossil’s Neutra Hybrid Smartwatch strikes $89.50 (Amazon low, Reg. $155), more up to $116 off

$89.50 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: February 3, 2021 – Save on iPhone 11, M1 MacBook Pro, more

Listen now
Reg. $150

Bella’s Pro Multi-Function Toaster Oven and Air Fryer also dehydrates, now $70 (Reg. $150)

$70 Learn More
40% off

GAP takes extra 40% off all sale items + up to 50% off sitewide during its Flash Sale

+ 50% off Learn More