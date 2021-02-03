Mid-week magazine deals from $5/yr.: Consumer Reports, Vogue, Cook’s Illustrated, more

We are now tracking some notable mid-week magazine deals over at DiscountMags. As usual, this sale event is focusing in on four specific titles and is offering some of the best deals we have tracked this year on them. Starting from under $5 per year, these deals include Vogue, Consumer Reports, Cook’s Illustrated and more, all of which with free delivery every month. Head below for more details.

One standout here is Consumer Reports at $15.99 shipped per year. Regularly $30 at Amazon, you’re looking at nearly 50% of the going rate and the lowest we can find. This subscription includes 13 issues per year including the annual Auto Issue and Buying Guide, alongside exclusive magazine articles and columns on buying advice for thousands of products. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,300 Amazon customers and has been a trusted publication for years.

Go browse through the rest of the mid-week magazine deals over at DiscountMags right here.

While we are on the subject, be sure to check out our February Reading List for some fresh new ideas and then go scoop up your Amazon First Reads February eBook freebies, and hit up today’s wealth of Kindle reader deals. We also just recently got our first look at the new Pac-Man coffee table history book as well.

More on Consumer Reports Magazine:

Join Consumer Reports with a Print membership to get the latest ratings and reviews plus rigorous reporting on issues that impact consumers. You’ll receive 13 issues of Consumer Reports magazine per year, including the annual Auto Issue and Buying Guide. As a member, you can stay up to date on topics with exclusive magazine articles and columns, get trusted buying advice on thousands of products and services, and access additional member benefits and features on our website to help you be safe and stay informed. The Kindle Edition of this magazine includes Page View. In Page View, your magazines look just like the printed edition with all the photos and formatting.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!