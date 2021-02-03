FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Dragon Quest, DEEMO, Life Hacks, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It’s Wednesday morning and that means it’s time to dive into all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Our Apple deal hub is already starting to fill up with notable price drops on MacBooks, iPhone, and more, but for now we are turning our attention to some games and apps to make use of on them. Highlights of today’s collection fall to the RPG classic Dragon Quest, narrative rhythm game DEEMO, Life Hacks, WordMap: Interactive Thesaurus, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Add Line Breaks for Instagram: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: WordMap: Interactive Thesaurus: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Life Hacks – Tips & Tricks: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pupil Distance PD Measure: $2 (Reg. $4)

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 3 $20, RE 7 $10, Ghost of Tsushima $40, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kode QR: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro – #1 PDF app!: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: btw – puzzle maze: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pocket GM 20: Football Manager: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: noded: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rogues: Ultimate: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Dragon Quest:

The peace of fair Alefgard has been shattered by the appearance of the nefarious master of the night known as the Dragonlord, and the Sphere of Light which for so long kept the forces of darkness in check has been stolen! It’s time for you, a young warrior through whose veins flows the blood of the legendary hero Erdrick, to set out on a quest to vanquish the Dragonlord, and save the land from darkness!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Console wars rage on as Sony officially confirms over 4...
Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 3 $20, RE 7 $1...
Best Android app deals of the day: Unbroken Soul, Culti...
Mass Effect trilogy goes 4K with new remastered Legenda...
Sony issues FREE 4K 60fps God of War update today for P...
Apex Legends is launching on March 9 on Nintendo Switch
GameStop launches new Funko POP! and collectibles sale ...
Intel’s 6- and 8-core CPUs fall as low as $230, more ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $116

Fossil’s Neutra Hybrid Smartwatch strikes $89.50 (Amazon low, Reg. $155), more up to $116 off

$89.50 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: February 3, 2021 – Save on iPhone 11, M1 MacBook Pro, more

Listen now
Reg. $150

Bella’s Pro Multi-Function Toaster Oven and Air Fryer also dehydrates, now $70 (Reg. $150)

$70 Learn More
40% off

GAP takes extra 40% off all sale items + up to 50% off sitewide during its Flash Sale

+ 50% off Learn More
$500

Motorola Valentine’s sale takes up to $500 off Android smartphones from $150

Shop now Learn More

Console wars rage on as Sony officially confirms over 4.5 million in PS5 sales

Learn More
Save $73

Excite the kids with Walker Edison’s Metal Pipe Bunk Bed/Loft at $250 (Save $73)

$250 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $27 (33% off), more

From $13 Learn More