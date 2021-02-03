It’s Wednesday morning and that means it’s time to dive into all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Our Apple deal hub is already starting to fill up with notable price drops on MacBooks, iPhone, and more, but for now we are turning our attention to some games and apps to make use of on them. Highlights of today’s collection fall to the RPG classic Dragon Quest, narrative rhythm game DEEMO, Life Hacks, WordMap: Interactive Thesaurus, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Add Line Breaks for Instagram: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: WordMap: Interactive Thesaurus: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Life Hacks – Tips & Tricks: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pupil Distance PD Measure: $2 (Reg. $4)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kode QR: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro – #1 PDF app!: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: btw – puzzle maze: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pocket GM 20: Football Manager: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: noded: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rogues: Ultimate: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Dragon Quest:

The peace of fair Alefgard has been shattered by the appearance of the nefarious master of the night known as the Dragonlord, and the Sphere of Light which for so long kept the forces of darkness in check has been stolen! It’s time for you, a young warrior through whose veins flows the blood of the legendary hero Erdrick, to set out on a quest to vanquish the Dragonlord, and save the land from darkness!

