CamelBak’s Chute Mag 25-oz. water bottle falls to under $7 Prime shipped (50% off) + more

Amazon is now offering the 25-ounce CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle (Charcoal or Lupine) for $6.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $14, today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low, is the lowest price we can find, and a perfect opportunity to score a new workout water bottle. This BPA-free solution has a leak proof lid, dishwasher-safe design, and “an ergonomic high flow spout.” Add in the discounted price and a magnetic handle “that keeps the cap stowed while drinking” and you’re looking at the perfect option. Rated 4+ stars from over 18,600 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

When it comes to highly-rated water bottles and the like, today’s offer is easily among the most affordable options out there. Just keep in mind we have the 1-quart, and very highly-rated Nalgene option still on sale for slightly below $6 Prime shipped right now as well.

More on CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle:

Hydration made simple: The Camelbak chute mag is a BPA Free water bottle that is leak Proof when closed; It delivers high water flow without a mess and is lightweight, durable, and dishwasher safe

Magnetic handle : this camelbak chute mag water bottle features a universal cap that is engineered with a magnetic handle that keeps the cap stowed while drinking; the universal cap is compatible with eddy+ and hot cap vessels

Easy to clean & BPA free : This camelbak water bottle is made from high quality materials that are simple to clean; plastic materials are 100 percent free of BPA, BPS and BPF

