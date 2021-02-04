FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

CamelBak’s Chute Mag 25-oz. water bottle falls to under $7 Prime shipped (50% off) + more

-
Reg. $14 $7

Amazon is now offering the 25-ounce CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle (Charcoal or Lupine) for $6.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $14, today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low, is the lowest price we can find, and a perfect opportunity to score a new workout water bottle. This BPA-free solution has a leak proof lid, dishwasher-safe design, and “an ergonomic high flow spout.” Add in the discounted price and a magnetic handle “that keeps the cap stowed while drinking” and you’re looking at the perfect option. Rated 4+ stars from over 18,600 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

When it comes to highly-rated water bottles and the like, today’s offer is easily among the most affordable options out there. Just keep in mind we have the 1-quart, and very highly-rated Nalgene option still on sale for slightly below $6 Prime shipped right now as well. 

You might also want to check out the CamelBak and Contigo sales Amazon is running at the moment with up to 20% in savings and deals from under $10 Prime shipped. While these deals aren’t the lowest we have tracked, there are plenty of options here at discounted rates that might better suit your tastes. 

From there, you’ll want to swing over to our sports/fitness deal hub for additional offers on home workout equipment, protein powder, and much more. 

More on CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle:

  • Hydration made simple: The Camelbak chute mag is a BPA Free water bottle that is leak Proof when closed; It delivers high water flow without a mess and is lightweight, durable, and dishwasher safe
  • Magnetic handle : this camelbak chute mag water bottle features a universal cap that is engineered with a magnetic handle that keeps the cap stowed while drinking; the universal cap is compatible with eddy+ and hot cap vessels
  • Easy to clean & BPA free : This camelbak water bottle is made from high quality materials that are simple to clean; plastic materials are 100 percent free of BPA, BPS and BPF

