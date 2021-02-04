Best-selling FLYBIRD adjustable weight bench now down at $127.50 (Reg. up to $175), more

FLYBIRD Fitness (96% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Adjustable Utility Weight Bench for $127.37 shipped. Regularly as much as $269, it has sold for between $140 and $175 over the last year or so and is now at the lowest price we can find. Along with its 600-pound weight capacity, this fully-padded model is adjustable with six back positions and four different seat options. With “no assembly” required, it can fold up in a flash for storage under the bed or wherever is convenient. This is the number one best-selling training bench on Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating from over 8,400 customers. More home fitness deals below.

If it’s just a basic weight bench you’re after, save some cash and opt for the Amazon Basics Flat Weight Workout Exercise Bench at $56 shipped. It carries solid ratings from thousands and will certainly help with your at-home workouts. Just keep in mind, this model is not adjustable and doesn’t fold-up, so you’ll need a decent amount of floor space here.

More home workout deals:

Head over to our sports/fitness deal hub for even more including plant-based Orgain protein powders, this Nalegene water bottle for $6 Prime shipped, and much more. Just make sure to check out our ongoing offers on high-tech fitness companions like these Fitbit wearables from $130 and Apple Watch Series 6 styles at up to $69 off.

More on the FLYBIRD workout bench:

Design and produce fitness equipment for 20 years. Especially in WEIGHT BENCH, our designers develop with advice of professional fitness coach, pass all the test before shipping. Made of commercial thickness steel, past thousands of weight test to ensure safety for workout everytime, Not the mendacious bench. Fashion design with unique triangle structure, made of heavy-duty commercial quality steel, 600LBS WEIGHT CAPACITY give you a safe fitness experience, no worry for stability.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!