FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best-selling FLYBIRD adjustable weight bench now down at $127.50 (Reg. up to $175), more

-
AmazonSports-FitnessFLYBIRD
Reg. $175 $127.50

FLYBIRD Fitness (96% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Adjustable Utility Weight Bench for $127.37 shipped. Regularly as much as $269, it has sold for between $140 and $175 over the last year or so and is now at the lowest price we can find. Along with its 600-pound weight capacity, this fully-padded model is adjustable with six back positions and four different seat options. With “no assembly” required, it can fold up in a flash for storage under the bed or wherever is convenient. This is the number one best-selling training bench on Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating from over 8,400 customers. More home fitness deals below. 

If it’s just a basic weight bench you’re after, save some cash and opt for the Amazon Basics Flat Weight Workout Exercise Bench at $56 shipped. It carries solid ratings from thousands and will certainly help with your at-home workouts. Just keep in mind, this model is not adjustable and doesn’t fold-up, so you’ll need a decent amount of floor space here. 

More home workout deals:

Head over to our sports/fitness deal hub for even more including plant-based Orgain protein powders, this Nalegene water bottle for $6 Prime shipped, and much more. Just make sure to check out our ongoing offers on high-tech fitness companions like these Fitbit wearables from $130 and Apple Watch Series 6 styles at up to $69 off

More on the FLYBIRD workout bench:

Design and produce fitness equipment for 20 years. Especially in WEIGHT BENCH, our designers develop with advice of professional fitness coach, pass all the test before shipping. Made of commercial thickness steel, past thousands of weight test to ensure safety for workout everytime, Not the mendacious bench. Fashion design with unique triangle structure, made of heavy-duty commercial quality steel, 600LBS WEIGHT CAPACITY give you a safe fitness experience, no worry for stability.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

FLYBIRD

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Bundle GoPro HERO9 Black with its Adventure Kit at $399...
CRAFTSMAN’s Brushless Impact Driver Kit is ready ...
Save up to $87 on NETGEAR Orbi mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems sta...
Pocket an 80-inch screen with Optoma’s 14-ounce M...
Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet falls to new Ama...
HomeKit adorns meross’ Smart Garage Door Opener, ...
Novogratz Bushwick King Bed Frame plunges to $174, more...
PowerA Nintendo Switch controllers and accessories up t...
Show More Comments

Related

$100 off

Bundle GoPro HERO9 Black with its Adventure Kit at $399 (Save $100), more

From $399 Learn More

Green Deals: Anker’s solar-powered portable battery hits $30, more

Learn More
Reg. $119

CRAFTSMAN’s Brushless Impact Driver Kit is ready for tight work spaces: $89 (Reg. $119)

$89 Learn More
$630 off

Upgrade your audio game with the HiFiMan HE-560 V4 planar headphones at $630 off

$269 Learn More
$87 off

Save up to $87 on NETGEAR Orbi mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems starting at $377

From $377 Learn More
36% off

Pocket an 80-inch screen with Optoma’s 14-ounce Mini Projector, now $128 (Reg. $200)

$128 Learn More
50% off

Nintendo now offering up to 50% off all Mega Man Switch games starting from $10

From $10 Learn More
30% off

Fossil Valentine’s Day Sale offers 30% off sitewide: Smartwatches, handbags, more

From $30 Learn More