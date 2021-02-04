FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fossil Valentine’s Day Sale offers 30% off sitewide: Smartwatches, handbags, more

Fossil is offering 30% off everything sitewide with promo code XOXO at checkout. Plus, score smartwatches for $169. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free 2-day shipping on orders of $95 or more. The men’s Gen 5E Smartwatch with a Black Silicone that’s currently marked down to $169 and originally was priced at $249. This watch easily tracks your steps and workouts as well as social media notifications. This stylish watch will look great with workout wear, casual outfits and business attire. You can easily switch out the watch bands and it has a 24-hour battery life too. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

You will also want to be sure to check out The North Face Outlet sale that’s offering new deals from just $12.

