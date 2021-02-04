Pocket an 80-inch screen with Optoma’s 14-ounce Mini Projector, now $128 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Optoma Mini Projector (LV130) for $128.06 shipped. That’s $72 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since October. Optoma’s LV130 projector aims to make watching movies and more on-the-go a breeze thanks to its portable design. It’s able to throw up to 80-inch images on the wall and wields a built-in 6700mAh battery that’s said to provide up to 4.5-hours of untethered playback per charge. In terms of I/O, a built-in HDMI input makes it a cinch to connect any console, streaming media player, and the list goes on. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

If you plan on hooking up a Nintendo Switch or something else to your new projector, consider grabbing one of Cable Matters’ Retractable HDMI Cables for $11. I have several of these at home and love that each can be easily collapsed when not in use. UHD support is onboard, ensuring it’s a solution that can be used across 4K devices without sacrificing picture quality.

Want a more permanent solution? If so, check out today’s television roundup. Leading the pack you’ll find Hisense’s 85-inch UHD Smart Android TV at $1,000, a price that shaves $700 off. More deals abound from $120 as well, ensuring you can find something that’s smaller or more affordable depending on your specific needs.

Optoma Mini Projector features:

A versatile ultra-portable mini projector for home, office, or outdoors in a compact, lightweight design; weighs less than 1 pound

A 6,700 mAh battery providing up to 4.5 hours of use enables anytime, anywhere large screen viewing such as outdoor movies or business meetings

Up to 30,000 hours of life from the 300-lumen LED lamp providing lower total cost of ownership; LED lamps last up to 7 times longer than traditional lamps which require more replacements

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!