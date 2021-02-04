FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Pocket an 80-inch screen with Optoma’s 14-ounce Mini Projector, now $128 (Reg. $200)

-
AmazonProjectorsOptoma
36% off $128

Amazon is offering the Optoma Mini Projector (LV130) for $128.06 shipped. That’s $72 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since October. Optoma’s LV130 projector aims to make watching movies and more on-the-go a breeze thanks to its portable design. It’s able to throw up to 80-inch images on the wall and wields a built-in 6700mAh battery that’s said to provide up to 4.5-hours of untethered playback per charge. In terms of I/O, a built-in HDMI input makes it a cinch to connect any console, streaming media player, and the list goes on. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

If you plan on hooking up a Nintendo Switch or something else to your new projector, consider grabbing one of Cable Matters’ Retractable HDMI Cables for $11. I have several of these at home and love that each can be easily collapsed when not in use. UHD support is onboard, ensuring it’s a solution that can be used across 4K devices without sacrificing picture quality.

Want a more permanent solution? If so, check out today’s television roundup. Leading the pack you’ll find Hisense’s 85-inch UHD Smart Android TV at $1,000, a price that shaves $700 off. More deals abound from $120 as well, ensuring you can find something that’s smaller or more affordable depending on your specific needs.

Optoma Mini Projector features:

  • A versatile ultra-portable mini projector for home, office, or outdoors in a compact, lightweight design; weighs less than 1 pound
  • A 6,700 mAh battery providing up to 4.5 hours of use enables anytime, anywhere large screen viewing such as outdoor movies or business meetings
  • Up to 30,000 hours of life from the 300-lumen LED lamp providing lower total cost of ownership; LED lamps last up to 7 times longer than traditional lamps which require more replacements

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Projectors

Optoma

About the Author

Beats Pill+ charges with Lightning, wields a 12-hour ba...
CamelBak’s Chute Mag 25-oz. water bottle falls to...
Bundle GoPro HERO9 Black with its Adventure Kit at $399...
CRAFTSMAN’s Brushless Impact Driver Kit is ready ...
Best-selling FLYBIRD adjustable weight bench now down a...
Save up to $87 on NETGEAR Orbi mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems sta...
Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet falls to new Ama...
HomeKit adorns meross’ Smart Garage Door Opener, ...
Show More Comments

Related

58% off

Apple’s official TV Remote Loop plunges to $5.50 at Amazon (58% off)

$5.50 Learn More

Anker expands Nebula projector lineup with new ‘Solar’ portable model, more

Learn More
Reg. $800

Anker’s HDR10-ready Nebula Cosmos Home Projector now $200 off at Amazon with this code

$600 Learn More
Reg. $180

Beats Pill+ charges with Lightning, wields a 12-hour battery, more: $126 at Amazon (Reg. $180)

$126 Learn More

Lee x H&M Collaboration debut a new denim collection, prices start at just $13

From $13 Learn More
Reg. $14

CamelBak’s Chute Mag 25-oz. water bottle falls to under $7 Prime shipped (50% off) + more

$7 Learn More
$100 off

Bundle GoPro HERO9 Black with its Adventure Kit at $399 (Save $100), more

From $399 Learn More

Green Deals: Anker’s solar-powered portable battery hits $30, more

Learn More