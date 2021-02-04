Pocket an 80-inch screen with Optoma’s 14-ounce Mini Projector, now $128 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Optoma Mini Projector (LV130) for $128.06 shipped. That’s $72 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since October. Optoma’s LV130 projector aims to make watching movies and more on-the-go a breeze thanks to its portable design. It’s able to throw up to 80-inch images on the wall and wields a built-in 6700mAh battery that’s said to provide up to 4.5-hours of untethered playback per charge. In terms of I/O, a built-in HDMI input makes it a cinch to connect any console, streaming media player, and the list goes on. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.
If you plan on hooking up a Nintendo Switch or something else to your new projector, consider grabbing one of Cable Matters’ Retractable HDMI Cables for $11. I have several of these at home and love that each can be easily collapsed when not in use. UHD support is onboard, ensuring it’s a solution that can be used across 4K devices without sacrificing picture quality.
Want a more permanent solution? If so, check out today’s television roundup. Leading the pack you’ll find Hisense’s 85-inch UHD Smart Android TV at $1,000, a price that shaves $700 off. More deals abound from $120 as well, ensuring you can find something that’s smaller or more affordable depending on your specific needs.
Optoma Mini Projector features:
- A versatile ultra-portable mini projector for home, office, or outdoors in a compact, lightweight design; weighs less than 1 pound
- A 6,700 mAh battery providing up to 4.5 hours of use enables anytime, anywhere large screen viewing such as outdoor movies or business meetings
- Up to 30,000 hours of life from the 300-lumen LED lamp providing lower total cost of ownership; LED lamps last up to 7 times longer than traditional lamps which require more replacements
