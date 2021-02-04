Skip Hop Greenwich Diaper Bag drops to $58 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $110)

Amazon is currently offering the Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack: Greenwich Multi-Function Baby Travel Bag in Dusty Rose for $58.45 shipped. Regularly priced at $110 and that’s the lowest price in over a year. This on-trend diaper bag is very stylish and highly functional as well. The vegan leather can easily be wiped-clean and it also has built in stroller straps too. It comes with a changing pad as well and nine organizational pockets. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,200 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

You can also easily take your wipes on the go with the Skip Hop Dispenser for just $8.99. That’s $1 off the going rate and you can choose from two color options. This dispenser also features a strap for convienience and holds up to 25 wipes. Rated 4/5 stars with over 6,300 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, you will also want to check out Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Flash Event that’s offering up to 70% off popular styles.

Skip Hop Diaper Bag features:

Offering laidback luxury for the effortlessly chic mama, our Greenwich diaper backpack is made of durable, wipe-clean vegan leather.

With earthy colors and clean lines, it features multiple pockets for ultimate organization. Like all our stylish baby bags, it comes with a cushioned changing pad for convenience.

Backpack Diaper Bag with adjustable padded straps, nine organizational pockets, and built in Stroller straps to hang neatly on the stroller makes the flatiron the essential diaper bag for parents on-the-go.

Includes a machine washable cushioned changing pad so you’re always covered for an diaper change on the go.

