FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sperry Boot Flash Sale offers up to 60% off popular styles from $30 shipped

-
FashionSperry
60% off From $30

For a limited time only, the Sperry Flash Sale offers up to 60% off select boots. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Saltwater Wool Duck Boots are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $120, however during the sale you can find them 50% off at $60. These duck boots are waterproof, which is great for spring and the insulation helps to keep you warm in transitional weather. The outsole is also unique and promotes traction and the cushioned insole also gives you all-day comfort. You can find this style in two color options and it’s rated 4.9/5 stars from Sperry customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today from Moosejaw, The North Face, Marmot, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Sperry

About the Author

Kate Spade Surprise Sale takes up to 75% off handbags, ...
Amazon’s 1-day leather wallet and belt sale has m...
Moosejaw takes up to 50% off jackets + extra 40% off cl...
Brooks debuts new Glycerin 19 running shoes to get you ...
Nordstrom Rack’s Watch Sale offers up to 60% off ...
GAP takes extra 40% off all sale items + up to 50% off ...
Nike, adidas, Under Armour more up to 50% off at Dick...
Banana Republic offers sitewide discounts: Up to 75% of...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Sperry boots, boat shoes, more up to 50% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale

From $18 Learn More
Save 37%

Upgrade your kitchen with Amazon’s 3-Tier Rolling Cart: $35.50 (Save 37%, All-time low)

$35.50 Learn More
45% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $25 (Save 30%), more

From $11 Learn More
Reg. $13

Adorable Yarn Yoshi amiibo now available at $7 via GameStop for your collection (Reg. $13)

$7 Learn More
75% off

Kate Spade Surprise Sale takes up to 75% off handbags, wallets, accessories, more from $20

From $21 Learn More

LEGO expands Ideas lineup with upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog and The Starry Night sets

Read more Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Hyperforma, Chef Umami, Battle Chasers Nightwar, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $25+

Today’s best game deals: Owlboy $15, Watch Dogs Legion $30, FFVII remake $30, more

$15 Learn More