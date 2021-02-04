Sperry Boot Flash Sale offers up to 60% off popular styles from $30 shipped

For a limited time only, the Sperry Flash Sale offers up to 60% off select boots. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Saltwater Wool Duck Boots are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $120, however during the sale you can find them 50% off at $60. These duck boots are waterproof, which is great for spring and the insulation helps to keep you warm in transitional weather. The outsole is also unique and promotes traction and the cushioned insole also gives you all-day comfort. You can find this style in two color options and it’s rated 4.9/5 stars from Sperry customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

