FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Valentine’s Day tea gift box sets now up to 40% off at Amazon with deals from $10

-
AmazonHome GoodsVahdam
40% off From $10

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Vahdam Tea (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 40% off Valentine’s Day tea gift sets. One standout is the Vahdam Bloom Assorted Tea Gift Set Box for $33.99 shipped. Regularly up to $60, today’s offer is actually nearly 40% off the going rate and among the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon. A perfect Valentine’s Day gift for tea lovers, this is a collection of 12 gold tin tea caddies filled with various blends set inside of a “luxury gift box.” Vahdam delivers the “world’s freshest tea leaves to over 85 countries, sourced directly from India’s choicest tea gardens.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More deals and details below. 

For something more affordable, today’s Gold Box sale also has the Vahdam Single Tin Caddy Gift Set for Valentine’s Day down at $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is within $2 of the all-time low and the best we can find. Also including a nice gift box, this one features a single gold tin caddie of “black tea, rose petals and 100% natural ingredients.” Rated 4+ stars from over 300 Amazon customers. 

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Valentine’s Day tea gift set sale for additional box set designs and more. But there are plenty more Valentine’s Day sales and gifts to take a look at right now including Pad & Quill’s promotion from $10. But you’ll also want to take a look at the Macy’s and Lululemon Valentine’s Day Gift Guides, alongside the rest of the apparel and footwear offers right here

More on the Vahdam Bloom Assorted Tea Gift Set Box:

  • Special Valentine Gift – This Valentine’s Day, make wellness a love language. A luxurious tea gift set full of warmth & care. Give your Valentine a gift of good health this season of love. Flavourful teas in vibrant, regal packaging that will make them go “WOW!”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Vahdam

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Upgrade your kitchen with Amazon’s 3-Tier Rolling...
Latest Anker sale discounts iPhone, iPad, and Mac acces...
Home Depot refreshes your patio with up to 40% off seat...
Sony’s Xperia 1 II Smartphone packs a 4K OLED scr...
Amazon’s 1-day leather wallet and belt sale has m...
Amazon now offering weighted blankets at up to 38% off ...
Apple’s latest cellular 11-inch iPad Pro 512GB fa...
Apple TV 4K sees rare Amazon discounts starting at $150...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 37%

Upgrade your kitchen with Amazon’s 3-Tier Rolling Cart: $35.50 (Save 37%, All-time low)

$35.50 Learn More
45% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $25 (Save 30%), more

From $11 Learn More
Reg. $13

Adorable Yarn Yoshi amiibo now available at $7 via GameStop for your collection (Reg. $13)

$7 Learn More
75% off

Kate Spade Surprise Sale takes up to 75% off handbags, wallets, accessories, more from $20

From $21 Learn More

LEGO expands Ideas lineup with upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog and The Starry Night sets

Read more Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Hyperforma, Chef Umami, Battle Chasers Nightwar, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $25+

Today’s best game deals: Owlboy $15, Watch Dogs Legion $30, FFVII remake $30, more

$15 Learn More
Shop now

Latest Anker sale discounts iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories from $11

From $11 Learn More