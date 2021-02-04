Valentine’s Day tea gift box sets now up to 40% off at Amazon with deals from $10

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Vahdam Tea (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 40% off Valentine’s Day tea gift sets. One standout is the Vahdam Bloom Assorted Tea Gift Set Box for $33.99 shipped. Regularly up to $60, today’s offer is actually nearly 40% off the going rate and among the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon. A perfect Valentine’s Day gift for tea lovers, this is a collection of 12 gold tin tea caddies filled with various blends set inside of a “luxury gift box.” Vahdam delivers the “world’s freshest tea leaves to over 85 countries, sourced directly from India’s choicest tea gardens.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More deals and details below.

For something more affordable, today’s Gold Box sale also has the Vahdam Single Tin Caddy Gift Set for Valentine’s Day down at $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is within $2 of the all-time low and the best we can find. Also including a nice gift box, this one features a single gold tin caddie of “black tea, rose petals and 100% natural ingredients.” Rated 4+ stars from over 300 Amazon customers.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Valentine’s Day tea gift set sale for additional box set designs and more. But there are plenty more Valentine’s Day sales and gifts to take a look at right now including Pad & Quill’s promotion from $10. But you’ll also want to take a look at the Macy’s and Lululemon Valentine’s Day Gift Guides, alongside the rest of the apparel and footwear offers right here.

More on the Vahdam Bloom Assorted Tea Gift Set Box:

Special Valentine Gift – This Valentine’s Day, make wellness a love language. A luxurious tea gift set full of warmth & care. Give your Valentine a gift of good health this season of love. Flavourful teas in vibrant, regal packaging that will make them go “WOW!”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!