Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Traffix, Severed, Earth 3D, Deep Sleep, more

It is now time to head into a new week with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. For those new here, this is the place to find all of the day’s most notable price drops on games and apps courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Traffix: City Rush, Severed, Age of Rivals, Earth 3D, Deep Sleep, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fenix for Twitter: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: MBTA Rail: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Ultra-High Pixel Camera Editor: $10 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: 3D Scanner App: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: After Focus – Photo Background Blur Bokeh Effects: FREE (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $30, Star Wars Squadrons $20, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: StoryToys Haunted House: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Little Mermaid: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Hansel and Gretel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Baby Connect (Baby Tracker): FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: hocus.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Buffer Editor – Code Editor: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Wenjia: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Traffix:

Based on simple rules and minimalist features, Traffix will amaze you in no time! The highway is a place where chaos, stress and rage are always present, mainly in big cities like Paris, Tokyo, Istanbul or Las Vegas. Aware of this, you must control the traffic light to keep the drivers safe and maintain peace. Start fighting chaos all over the world!

