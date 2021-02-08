FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cole Haan Last Chance Event takes up to 70% off hundreds of styles + free shipping

-
FashionCole Haan
70% off From $30

The Cole Haan Last Chance Sale takes up to 70% off select styles to elevate your February wardrobe. Prices are as marked. During this event you can score great deals on boots, dress shoes, sandals, sneakers, outerwear, handbags, and much more. Cole Haan Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. For men, the 2.ZERØGRAND Chukka Boots are a standout from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $160, which is 50% off the original rate. These boots are available in two color options and are cushioned for additional comfort. This style can be worn with jeans or dress pants and it’s highly rated with a 4.6/5 star review from over 320 Cole Haan customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Cole Haan

About the Author

Under Armour takes up to 65% off pullovers, polos, runn...
Express clearance event offers extra 50% off already-re...
Mountain Hardwear takes 30% off past-season styles from...
DSW takes 30% off all boots: Clarks, Cole Haan, Sperry,...
Best new perfume to gift for Valentine’s Day: Tom...
Nordstrom offers hundreds of new markdowns up to 60% of...
Disney Valentine’s Day jewelry sale offers up to ...
Lands End takes up to 50% off your order: Outerwear, dr...
Show More Comments

Related

70% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Event takes up to 70% off popular styles: Boots, loafers, more

From $25 Learn More
30% off

DSW takes 30% off all boots: Clarks, Cole Haan, Sperry, much more

From $30 Learn More
30% off

Levi’s President’s Day Sale updates your denim with 30% off sitewide: Jeans, more

from $42 Learn More
$51 off

DEWALT’s Air Compressor/Jump Starter Combo is $51 off at Amazon, now $149

$149 Learn More
$80+ off

Seagate’s 14TB USB External Desktop HD now $200 (Reg. $270+), more from $60

From $60 Learn More
$150 off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ on sale from $570 (Save up to $130), more starting at $220

From $220 Learn More
$30 off

Keep your network online when the lights go out: APC 1000VA UPS $100 ($30 off)

$100 Learn More

Final Fantasy 14 gets FREE PlayStation 5 upgrade, open beta, and more

Learn More