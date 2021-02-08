Cole Haan Last Chance Event takes up to 70% off hundreds of styles + free shipping

The Cole Haan Last Chance Sale takes up to 70% off select styles to elevate your February wardrobe. Prices are as marked. During this event you can score great deals on boots, dress shoes, sandals, sneakers, outerwear, handbags, and much more. Cole Haan Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. For men, the 2.ZERØGRAND Chukka Boots are a standout from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $160, which is 50% off the original rate. These boots are available in two color options and are cushioned for additional comfort. This style can be worn with jeans or dress pants and it’s highly rated with a 4.6/5 star review from over 320 Cole Haan customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

