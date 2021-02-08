Levi’s President’s Day Sale updates your denim with 30% off sitewide: Jeans, more

Levi’s President’s Day Sale takes 30% off sitewide with promo code PREZ30 at checkout. During this sale you can easily update your denim with popular styles as well as outerwear. Orders over $150 or more receive free delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the 502 Taper Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $49. To compare, these jeans are regularly priced at $70 and are a Levi’s best-seller. This style is also available in four color options and the taper fit is very on-trend for this season. You can choose from four color options and the material is stretch infused to add comfort. With over 330 reviews from Levi’s customers, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Levi’s and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today from top brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

