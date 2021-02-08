FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Official PAC-MAN board game hits Amazon low at $10.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

Reg. $20 $10.50

Amazon is now offering the PAC-MAN boat game for $10.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, today’s offer is 48% off the going rate, slightly below our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. Just be aware, this deal is part of Amazon’s buy two get one FREE promotion, which includes video games, books, and more. Ideal for vintage game collector’s or just for adding a new wrinkle to board game night, it transforms the iconic arcade experience into a tabletop game for two to six players. You can play as PAC-MAN, Blinky, Pinky, Inky, or Clyde with authentic arcade-style sounds, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

Another solid option for PAC-MAN fans is the official card game. This one also carries 4+ star ratings and will save you slightly more than today’s board game offer. This is essentially a dual deck card game featuring all your favorite characters with both beginner and expert options. 

Then head straight over to our previous board game roundup for additional deals on titles like Marvel Villainous, SEQUENCE, and more. Just be sure to checkout our hands-on review of the 40th anniversary PAC-MAN gear as well as all of the latest cabinets from Arcade1Up including X-Men and Battletoads, among others. 

More on the PAC-MAN Board Game:

  • Arcade classic – rediscover this classic arcade experience with Pac-Man the board game
  • Collaborative play – play as Pac-Man or Blinky, Pinky, Inky or Clyde in this collaborative family fun game
  • Authentic sounds – as Pac-Man moves around the board he makes the classic “waka, waka, waka” Aracade sounds
  • Ages – 10 years +

