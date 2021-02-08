FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Seagate’s 14TB USB External Desktop HD now $200 (Reg. $270+), more from $60

Adorama is now offering the Seagate Expansion 14TB USB 3.0 External Desktop Hard Drive for $199.99 shipped. Also matched at B&H. Currently fetching $289 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $89 in savings and the lowest price we can find. While it might not be one of those speedy SSD models, just 2TB of solid-state storage can go for over $300 at Amazon. Whether it’s for backups or just for storing a plethora of photos and the like, you’ll get a lot more bang for your buck with a USB 3.0 drive. It provides up to 14TB of drag and drop storage out of the box for all of your USB devices with “built-in power management [that] automatically ensures energy-efficient operation.” Rated 4+ stars from over 17,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

But if it’s just a simple backup or storage solution you’re after, take a look at the WD 5TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive. It offers a huge amount of storage for $100, and if you don’t need that much 1TB models start at just $46 shipped. You’re also looking at average 4+ star rating from over 130,000 Amazon customers. More storage deals below. 

More storage deals:

Just be sure to check out some of the latest releases including the expanded Kingston SSD lineup, the WD 4TB portable SSDs, and the Amazon Sync Module 2 that provides up to 256GB of free local Blink camera storage. 

More on the Seagate Expansion External hard drive:

The Seagate Expansion External hard drive by Seagate offers an easy-to-use solution when you need to add data storage to your computer instantly. The Expansion external hard drive can be installed easily by plugging in two cords. Start saving your digital files to this hard drive within seconds of removing it from the box. Digital photos, video and music files can tax your computer’s storage, causing performance to decline as its internal hard drive fills to capacity.

