Amazon takes up to 50% off Citizen watches and more ahead of Valentine’s Day

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of Citizen, Invicta, Anne Klein, and other watches ahead of Valentine’s Day. With prices starting at $20, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Citizen Eco-Drive Avion for $79.83. Down from $160, you’re saving the full 50% here with today’s offer marking the lowest we’ve seen in well over a year. Citizen’s Eco-Drive Avion timepiece delivers a stylish design with a stainless steel casing that pairs with a leather band. On top of being powered by the sun or any other light source, this watch can be worn in the shower and even while swimming with a 100-meter water-resistance rating. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

But sure to shop all of the other discounted watches available in today’s sale right here for some additional price cuts. With up to 50% in savings to be had, there are plenty of styles for just about everything included here, making now a perfect time to score a more unique gift before Sunday rolls around.

But if you’re after a wearable to track fitness stats and the like on top of telling the time, don’t forget that you can still save up to $320 on Apple Watch Series 5 models. And ahead of Valentine’s Day, don’t forget to check out our review of the LEGO Flower Bouquet, which certainly would make a notable gift ahead of the big day.

Citizen Eco-Drive Avion Watch features:

For over 40 years, Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology has served as the prime example of how the brand is dedicated to the world and making its environment a better place. A simple yet revolutionary concept, Eco-Drive harnesses the power of light from any natural or artificial light source and converts it into energy, eliminating the need for any battery replacement. Using renewable energy to keep Citizen Eco-Drive watches running forever.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!