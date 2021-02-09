FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Viking beard accessories and grooming kits on sale from just $8 in today’s Gold Box

-
AmazonHome GoodsViking Revolution
20% off From $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Viking Revolution (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 20% off its beard grooming and shaving kits. One standout is the Sandalwood Ultimate Beard Grooming Kit for $21.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $28, today’s offer is actually closer to 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is a complete grooming kit to brush, detangle, and moisturize your beard. It contains a wooden Boar’s hair beard brush, double sided pocket beard comb, sandalwood beard oil, sandalwood scent beard styling balm, and beard scissors all packaged inside of a metal tin. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If the kit above is overkill for you or you’re just looking for a more affordable gift, take a look at the Viking Revolution Beard Comb & Beard Brush Set. It is also on sale today at Amazon for $7.90, a 20% price drop from the usual $10 or so. This one includes a natural Boar bristle brush and dual action pear wood comb along with a velvet travel pouch. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,400 Amazon customers. 

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s beard grooming and shaving Gold Box for additional deals from just under $8 Prime shipped. And while we are talking personal care, check out these Panasonic shaving bundles we tracked yesterday with $50 in savings as well as all of today’s electric toothbrush offers from $23

More on the Viking Sandalwood Ultimate Beard Grooming Kit:

  • Kit Contents: Contains Wooden Boars Hair Beard Brush, Double Sided Pocket Beard Comb, Sandalwood Beard Oil, Sandalwood Scent Beard Styling Balm, and Beard Scissors in a cool metal tin.
  • Complete Grooming: Use the brush and comb for detangling your beard before giving it a trim with the scissors. Then moisturize and soften the hair with beard oil, before styling with the beard balm.
  • Great Value Set: We’ve combined the best mustache and beard care products we can offer in this ultimate grooming set at a fantastic price. Get an amazing deal on brilliant beard care products.

