Crock-Pot’s family-sized 10-quart multi-cooker is down to $70 shipped today (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the 10-quart Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker for $69.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $150 at both Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer is up to $80 in savings and puts this model down at one of the best prices we can find for 10-quart multi-cooker. This one features the expected range of preset cooking programs including pressure cook, slow cook, brown/sear, sauté, boil, simmer, and steam, as well as a handy sterilize option. Along with the family-sized capacity and stainless steel finish, it features a handy progress bar so you know when pressurization is complete along with an “easy-release” steam dial for added safety. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s 10-quart cooker is less than the price of the previous-generation 6-quart Instant Pot cookers and $10 more than the 3-quart model. Needless to say, our featured deal is a whole lot of multi-cooker for $70. But you might want to consider using a fraction of your savings on the Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker cookbook for some new ideas, 95 of them to be exact. Just make sure you dive into our roundup fo the best new 2021 cookbooks while you’re at it.

More on the Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker:

Cook tasty meals or sterilize baby bottles and utensils with this Crock-Pot 10-quart express slow cooker. The 15 cooking presets activate with the touch of a button for flawless results, while the easy release steam dial reduces pressure buildup for added safety. This Crock-Pot 10-quart express slow cooker features a progress bar, so you know when pressurization is complete.

