Refresh your Brita water pitcher for just $11 (Reg. up to $30) + more kitchenware up to 70% off

-
70% off From $11

Woot has now launched a wide-ranging home and kitchen President’s Day sale with up to 70% in savings. One standout here is the Brita Large 10-Cup Water Filter Pitcher for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model regularly sells in the $30 range at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. It is, in fact, one the lowest-priced Brita water pitchers we can find at the moment. Along with 10-cups of BPA-free capacity, this model also ships with one filter that lasts “2.5x longer than Zerowater” variants, according to Brita. The slightly more than 10-inches of height will also fit nicely into the refrigerator. Rated 4+ stars from over 230 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

While today’s lead deal is certainly one of the most affordable Brita options out there, it also leaves you with enough cash leftover to scoop up a 3-pack of filters. These 4+ star-rated filters sell for $15 at Amazon (or less with Subscribe & Save) and will provide a year (or more with the one included in today’s featured offer) of clean drinking water before you’ll need to buy more. 

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot President’s Day sale for additional offers at up to 70% off. You’ll find everything from cast iron cookware and mops to bedding, cutlery, and much more right here

Then head over to our home goods guide for even more discounted kitchenware and personal care offers including Oral-B Pro 7000 Bluetooth Toothbrushes and more. 

More on the Brita 10-Cup Water Filter Pitcher:

This large, plastic water filtration pitcher is easy to pour and refill. The space efficient pitcher fits perfectly on refrigerator shelves and is great for families. The BPA-free Brita filter reduces chlorine (taste and odor), copper, mercury, zinc and cadmium impurities found in tap water for cleaner great tasting water. Substances reduced may not be in all users’ water. For optimum performance, a helpful status indicator on your filtered water pitcher notifies you when your water filter needs to be replaced. 

