FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Create your own fresh salad bar: AeroGarden indoor Farm 12 XL now up to $350 off

-
Home GoodseBay Daily DealsAerogarden
Reg. $700 $350

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the AeroGarden Farm 12 XL indoor growing system for $349.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Originally $700, and still regularly fetching as much at Best Buy, today’s offer is up to $350 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. We are also still tracking a notable $250 price drop on the larger Farm XL 24 model as well. The Farm XL 12, however, is nearly as epic and allows you to grow up to 12 “herbs, veggies or flowers all year long.” With no “sun, soil or green thumb required,” owners with little to no experience can grow their own crops up to 36-inches tall, and it is controlled via the on-board touchscreen panel or with your voice using an Alexa device. Everything you need to get started is in the package including the grow lights, a 12 seed pod salad bar kit, and some liquid plant food. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below. 

Now if a giant indoor growing system is a bit much for your needs, take a look at the much smaller AeroGarden Black Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden. It supports up to six plants at a time and uses the same seed pod kits as the larger Farm XL models. It is also an Amazon best-seller, carries stellar ratings from thousands, and sells for under $100

But whichever model you opt for, be sure to customize your crop with one of the many AeroGarden seed pod kits available on Amazon starting from around $15 Prime shipped

Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more discounted household items, kitchenware, personal care products, and this morning’s Home Depot DEWALT sale

More on the AeroGarden Farm 12 XL:

Grow up to 12 of your favorite herbs, veggies or flowers all year long – no sun, soil or green thumb required! The AeroGarden Farm 12XL is a fully contained in-home garden system, automatically delivering everything your plants need to thrive. Manage your plant’s needs and control the customizable grow light from the app, your Amazon Echo device, or the touchscreen control panel to grow 36″ tall veggies like juicy tomatoes, sweet bell peppers, delicious squash – you name it! You can have delicious, fresh produce at your fingertips no matter what the weather is doing outside.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Aerogarden

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Refresh your Brita water pitcher for just $11 (Reg. up ...
Home Depot takes up to 30% off DEWALT tools, combo kits...
Viking beard accessories and grooming kits on sale from...
Oral-B Pro 7000 Bluetooth Toothbrush now $80 at Amazon ...
Dyson’s V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum up to $1...
Amazon best-selling Klein Tools 50-foot fish tape makes...
This pull-down faucet will refresh your kitchen, now $4...
Save up to $60 on Lenovo touchscreen Chromebooks starti...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: DEWALT 8-inch 20V MAX cordless electric pole saw at $121.50, more

Learn More
70% off

Refresh your Brita water pitcher for just $11 (Reg. up to $30) + more kitchenware up to 70% off

From $11 Learn More
33% off

eufy’s battery-powered 1080p Video Doorbell falls to $88 (Save 33%), more

From $88 Learn More
$8 each

Score a pair of 4-outlet Wi-Fi energy monitoring smart plugs for just $8 each

$16 Learn More
15% off

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Keyboard sees first discount to $119, more Quartz gear from $51

From $51 Learn More
25% off

Callaway, PGA Tour, more extra 25% off during Golf Apparel Shop’s Clearance Event

From $15 Learn More
15% off

Pad & Quill’s new leather AirPods Max/Pro cases see first price drop from $42.50 (15% off)

$42.50+ Learn More
Amazon low

Marshall’s stylish Emberton Bluetooth Speaker returns to all-time low at $130

$130 Learn More