Create your own fresh salad bar: AeroGarden indoor Farm 12 XL now up to $350 off

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the AeroGarden Farm 12 XL indoor growing system for $349.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Originally $700, and still regularly fetching as much at Best Buy, today’s offer is up to $350 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. We are also still tracking a notable $250 price drop on the larger Farm XL 24 model as well. The Farm XL 12, however, is nearly as epic and allows you to grow up to 12 “herbs, veggies or flowers all year long.” With no “sun, soil or green thumb required,” owners with little to no experience can grow their own crops up to 36-inches tall, and it is controlled via the on-board touchscreen panel or with your voice using an Alexa device. Everything you need to get started is in the package including the grow lights, a 12 seed pod salad bar kit, and some liquid plant food. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

Now if a giant indoor growing system is a bit much for your needs, take a look at the much smaller AeroGarden Black Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden. It supports up to six plants at a time and uses the same seed pod kits as the larger Farm XL models. It is also an Amazon best-seller, carries stellar ratings from thousands, and sells for under $100.

But whichever model you opt for, be sure to customize your crop with one of the many AeroGarden seed pod kits available on Amazon starting from around $15 Prime shipped.

More on the AeroGarden Farm 12 XL:

Grow up to 12 of your favorite herbs, veggies or flowers all year long – no sun, soil or green thumb required! The AeroGarden Farm 12XL is a fully contained in-home garden system, automatically delivering everything your plants need to thrive. Manage your plant’s needs and control the customizable grow light from the app, your Amazon Echo device, or the touchscreen control panel to grow 36″ tall veggies like juicy tomatoes, sweet bell peppers, delicious squash – you name it! You can have delicious, fresh produce at your fingertips no matter what the weather is doing outside.

