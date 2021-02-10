Insignia 70-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Edition now $150 off via Amazon at $500 + more

The official Best Buy Amazon store is now offering the Insignia 70-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Edition for $499.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. That’s up to $150 in savings, $50 below our previous mention, and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This is a 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) panel with an included voice remote for barking orders at Alexa through your new TV setup. This being the Fire TV Edition, it consolidates “live over-the-air TV with streaming channels on a unified home screen,” effectively putting all of your favorite content sources (Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, YouTube, etc.) into one handy location. This model carries three HDMI inputs, a USB jack, and “300 × 300 VESA holes” for compatible wall mounts. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,400 Amazon customers. Head below for more details and additional TV deals.

If the 70-inch model above is overkill for your space, save some cash on the smaller models. Starting from $260 for the 43-inch setup, these Insignia Fire TVs carry solid ratings and include much of the same feature set as the model detailed above for significantly less. Plus you’ll find even more options on sale right here and down below.

Looking for something even more high-end? We are still tracking TCL’s 75-inch 4K QLED AirPlay 2 TV at a new all-time low. Currently $200 off the going rate you can see all of the details on this deal right here along with even more in our big-screen TV guide.

More on the Insignia 70-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV:

Fire TV Edition: Seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV with streaming channels on a unified home screen. Enjoy a large library of movies, streaming channels, music, and other media functions all from your TV.

4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution): Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.

Voice remote with Alexa: Use the sound of your voice to do everything a regular remote would do: Switch streaming services, inputs, channels and much more.

