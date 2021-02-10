All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Alongside deals on the latest iMacs, Apple’s Smart Folio, and 10.2-inch iPads, we are now tracking quite a notable bundle of app deals courtesy of the App Stores. This morning’s collection is highlighted by titles like Samorost 3, Juicy Realm, Stardew Valley, To the Moon, NBA 2K20, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: HUJI COLLAGE – Stories Edits: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: BeWeather 3: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $4 (Reg. up to $8)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: NBA 2K20: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Picture Edítor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: HUJI FILTER – Art Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Trippy Escape: Mindeater: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Quicker VPN – securely surfing: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Buddy Vampire: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Siege of Dragonspear: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AnatomyMapp: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: ElkNut: $7 (Reg. $10)

iPad: Affinity Photo: $10 (Reg. $20)

iPhone: Affinity Designer: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Affinity Photo: $25 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Affinity Designer: $25 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Affinity Publisher: $25 (Reg. $50)

More on Samorost 3:

Samorost 3 is an exploration adventure and puzzle game from the award-winning creators of Machinarium and Botanicula. It is Amanita Design’s most ambitious experience to date and a loose continuation of the hit indie games Samorost and Samorost 2. Samorost 3 follows a curious space gnome who uses the powers of a magic flute to travel across the cosmos in search of its mysterious origins. Visit nine unique and alien worlds teeming with colorful challenges, creatures and surprises to discover, brought to life with beautiful artwork, sound and music.

