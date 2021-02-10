FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Samorost 3, Juicy Realm, To the Moon, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Alongside deals on the latest iMacs, Apple’s Smart Folio, and 10.2-inch iPads, we are now tracking quite a notable bundle of app deals courtesy of the App Stores. This morning’s collection is highlighted by titles like Samorost 3, Juicy Realm, Stardew Valley, To the Moon, NBA 2K20, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: HUJI COLLAGE – Stories Edits: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: BeWeather 3: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $4 (Reg. up to $8)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: NBA 2K20: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Picture Edítor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: HUJI FILTER – Art Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game bundle $17, Collection of Mana $20, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Trippy Escape: Mindeater: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Quicker VPN – securely surfing: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Buddy Vampire: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Siege of Dragonspear: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AnatomyMapp: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: ElkNut: $7 (Reg. $10)

iPad: Affinity Photo: $10 (Reg. $20)

iPhone: Affinity Designer: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Affinity Photo: $25 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Affinity Designer: $25 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Affinity Publisher: $25 (Reg. $50)

More on Samorost 3:

Samorost 3 is an exploration adventure and puzzle game from the award-winning creators of Machinarium and Botanicula. It is Amanita Design’s most ambitious experience to date and a loose continuation of the hit indie games Samorost and Samorost 2. Samorost 3 follows a curious space gnome who uses the powers of a magic flute to travel across the cosmos in search of its mysterious origins. Visit nine unique and alien worlds teeming with colorful challenges, creatures and surprises to discover, brought to life with beautiful artwork, sound and music.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game bundle $...
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time gets PS5 + Xbox Se...
Best Android app deals of the day: Ashworld, DRAW CHILL...
Final Fantasy 14 gets FREE PlayStation 5 upgrade, open ...
Official PAC-MAN board game hits Amazon low at $10.50 P...
Valentine’s Day Nintendo eShop sale up to 50% off...
Get in shape the fun way, Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adv...
PowerA Nintendo Switch controllers and accessories up t...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iON Wireless Go Power Bank $32 (20% off), more

From $6 Learn More
5-month low

Apple’s 32-inch Retina 6K Pro Display XDR falls to best price in 5 months at $275 off

$275 off Learn More
55% off

The North Face, Arc’teyx, more up to 55% off during Steep and Cheap’s Flash Sale

From $10 Learn More
Shop now

Latest Anker sale discounts USB-C PD GaN chargers, speakers, and more from $9

From $9 Learn More
Reg. $40

Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game bundle $17, Collection of Mana $20, more

$17 Learn More
Save $300

Save up to $300 on WD’s My Cloud Home Duo NAS lineup starting at $250

From $250 Learn More
Reg. $650

Insignia 70-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Edition now $150 off via Amazon at $500 + more

$500 Learn More
70% off

Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa, and more from $32 Prime shipped at Woot, today only

From $32 Learn More