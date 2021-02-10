DJI’s Osmo Pocket 4K Action Cam with gimbal now up to $100 off at $200 shipped

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the DJI Osmo Pocket 4K Action Camera for $199.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. That’s up to $100 off the going rate, within $10 of our previous mention, $49 below the current listing at B&H, and the best price we can find. Whether you’re a YouTuber or creating regular content for TikTok and other social networks, this is a perfect little camera option with 4K/60fps video and a built-in handheld 3-axis stabilizer for rock-solid, shake-free footage. Along with its built-in touchscreen, 12MP resolution stills, and the ability to attach to your smartphone, it also has support for up to 256GB of microSD storage, motion time-lapse mode, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Best Buy customers and be sure to hit up our hands-on review. More details below.

A great way to ensure the best quality shots is with the proper lighting and one of those handy ring light setups is a great way to get it. Ranging from between $17 and around $40 or so, just a fraction of your savings will go a long way to making your shots look even better and much closer to the professional made content you see everyday.

More on the DJI Osmo Pocket:

Take stunning photos and stable high-resolution videos with this DJI Osmo Pocket handheld camera. Featuring a three-axis mechanical gimbal, this camera makes it easy to capture stable videos by automatically adjusting for hand movements. This DJI Osmo Pocket handheld camera lets you take gorgeous panorama shots and capture footage in 4K resolution.

