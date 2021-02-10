Family sleepwear Gold Box from $9: Pajama pants, matching sets, more up to 25% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Just Love Fashion (95% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 25% off a selection of pajamas and sleepwear for the whole family. One standout here is the #followme Men’s Thermal Pajama Pants for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $15, but trending closer to $12 these days, this is at least 25% off the going rate and the best we can find. A perfect time to score some simple lounging pants for around the house, they are made of comfortable waffle knit thermal fabric with an elastic waistband and drawstring. Along with the front pockets, this set is available in a few different colorways at a discount today. Rated 4+ stars from over 180 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

At $9, today’s lead is already quite affordable. But you can save a bit more with these Brave Men’s Cotton Sleep Pants starting from $7 Prime shipped. You won’t get the pockets on this set, but for some folks that might be preferable in a pair of sleepwear pants.

Just make sure you check out the rest of today’s pajama sale as you’ll find plenty of options for the whole family including some Valentine’s Day-themed pieces and matching sets. The deals start from $9 and with up to 25% in savings right here.

Our fashion deal hub has been on fire lately with huge promotions kicking off this week from Nike and adidas as well as Golf Apparel Shop’s Clearance Event, the MVMT Valentine’s Day Sale, and Hautelook’s Outdoor Shoe Event.

More on the #followme Pajama Pants:

Made using waffle knit thermal fabric, these thermal pants are the perfect bottoms to slip into when lounging and make great winter pajama pants. Want to pick up the ultimate lounging outfit? Pair these pants with our thermal long sleeve henley and chill out like a boss. The key to great men’s thermal gear? Breathable comfort complemented by superior softness. We’ve achieved this skin-pampering combo by using a blend of 60% cotton and 40% polyester. Go ahead, experience comfort without compromise.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!