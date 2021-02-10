FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Levi’s, Lucky Brand, more up to 70% off during Hautelook’s Denim Event

For a limited time only, Hautelook’s Denim Flash Sale takes up to 70% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can easily update your denim with deals on Levi’s, Joe’s Jeans, Lucky Brand, Hudson, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Levi’s 502 Tapered Jeans that are currently marked down to $50, which is $20 off the original rate. These jeans are very stylish with a tapered hem that’s flattering and will pair nicely with dress shoes, boots, or sneakers alike. The dark wash is also timeless to wear for years to come and the material is infused with stretch for added mobility and comfort. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Hautelook’s Men’s Outdoor Shoe sale that’s offering up to 75% off Teva, Chaco, Merrell, and more.

