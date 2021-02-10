Macy Valentine’s Day Event takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 20% off your purchase

Macy’s Valentine’s Day Sale takes 20 to 50% off sitewide and extra 20% off your purchase with promo code VDAY at checkout. Find great deals on Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Nine West, New Balance, Kate Spade, Coach, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. For men, the Tommy Hilfiger Straight Fit Jeans are currently marked down to $40, which is $30 off the original rate. These jeans have a dark wash that will look nice throughout any season and the denim is stretch-infused for added comfort. It also has a trendy tapered hem that can easily be rolled to show off your boots, sneakers, or dress shoes. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Macy’s and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!