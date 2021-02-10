The North Face, Arc’teyx, more up to 55% off during Steep and Cheap’s Flash Sale

Steep and Cheap Big Brand Sale offers up to 55% off The North Face, Patagonia, Backcountry, and Arc’teryx. Prices are as marked. Shipping fees apply and vary. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Patagonia Early Rise Snap Shirt. This on-trend shirt is currently marked down to $90 and originally was priced at $129. This style is a micro-fleece to help keep you warm and this shirt pairs nicely with jeans, joggers, khakis, and more. It also can easily be layered during cold weather under vests or jackets alike. I also really like that it features an oversized fit for comfort and it also has pockets to store small essentials. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Steep and Cheap or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Hautelook’s Men’s Outdoor Shoe sale that’s offering up to 75% off Teva, Chaco, Merrell, and more.

