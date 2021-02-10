This WORX 3-in-1 blower/mulcher/vacuum is a yardwork must-have at $38 (Refurb, Orig. $120)

The official WORX eBay storefront is offering its TRIVAC 12A 3-In-1 Electric Blower/Mulcher/Vacuum for $38.20 shipped in refurbished condition. For comparison, it originally retailed for $120 but goes for around $117 on Amazon these days. With spring around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about lawn work again. That’s right, soon it’ll be time to mow the yard, trim the hedges, and then clean things up. This blower/mulcher/vacuum allows you to easily clean up since it can pick up just about anything and turn it to mulch. In fact, WORX claims to be able to turn 18 bags of leaves into just one. Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

If you don’t need the 3-in-1 design of today’s lead deal, why not give Sun Joe’s electric leaf blower a look? It’s available on Amazon for under $20 and will make clearing streets a breeze. Just keep in mind that it won’t vacuum or mulch, providing just a single tool to your arsenal.

However, something else to consider is the WORX Landscaping 26-Gallon Collapsible Yard Waste Bag. Coming in at $26, this is a fantastic way to keep your yard waste under control this spring. It collapses when you’re not using it, making it super simple to store. Plus, at 26-gallons, it’ll hold quite a bit before it’s time to empty it.

More about WORX’s TRIVAC 3-in-1 Blower:

LEAF BLOWER, MULCHER & VACUUM: Yard work doesn’t stand a chance with this 3-in-1. And it’s fun to use. Leaves and debris on your lawn won’t be there for long

QUICKLY SWITCH MODES: Changes from leaf blower to vacuum mode and back again with just the flip of a switch. No tools needed, just you and your Worx TRIVAC

METAL MULCHER: The metal impeller cuts in two stages, chopping leaves down to an 18:1 mulch ratio – that’s 18 bags of leaves mulched into 1

