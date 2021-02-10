FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add a touchscreen air fryer to your arsenal for just $20 shipped (Today only, Reg. $45)

-
Reg. $45 $20

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 2-quart Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer  for $19.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $45 and currently fetching a bloated $75 at Amazon, today’s offer is $25 or 55% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Along with its space saving foot print and 2-quart capacity, this one is controlled via its touchscreen panel. Whether it’s fried chicken, roasted salmon, or kale chips, this model is ready to “air fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil.” It has 1200-watts of cooking power, adjustable temperature settings (175- to 400-degrees), auto shut-off, and dishwasher-safe parts. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. 

A quick browse through Amazon will show just how notable today’s deal is. You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything at this price, never mind one from a brand we trust and with solid ratings. A nice set of silicone-coated tongs to safely remove your air fryer foods without scratching the internals and a browse through our latest cookbook roundup might be in order, but you’re set to go with one of the most affordable options out there either way. 

The head over to our home goods guide for even more notable kitchenware offers and deals on items for around the house. Alongside these Dyson vacuum and Tenergy air purifier offers, we still have deep deals on the Oral-B Pro 7000 Bluetooth Toothbrush, loads of DEWALT price drops from Home Depot, and $50 off Panasonic Arc5 Shaver bundles

More on the Bella Touchscreen Air Fryer:

 Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 2-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and the powerful 1200 watt heating system delivers fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster pre heat than a conventional oven. 1.7 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, and pastries. Digital touchscreen control, adjustable temperature from 175°F to 400°F and 60 minute auto shutoff timer with audible tone.

