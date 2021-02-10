FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa, and more from $32 Prime shipped at Woot, today only

-
70% off From $32

Today only, Woot is offering up to 70% off hundreds of styles from Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Costa. Prices are as marked. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. One of our top picks from this sale is the Ray-Ban Folding Wayfer Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $69. For comparison, these sunglasses are regularly priced at $150. This style can be worn by both men or women alike and the tortoise frame is very fashionable for this season. However, you can choose from three color options and the folding design is really great to travel with. Plus, it features a polarized lenses to help you see clearly and rated 4.7/5 stars from over 150 Ray-Ban customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another notable deal is the Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses that’s currently marked down to $75 and originally was priced at $216. This is another style that’s gender neutral and the logos on the side of the frame help these glasses standout. It also has a prizm lens to help you see clearly and it has 100% UV protection.

Our top picks include:

Head over to our fashion guide to find an array of additional sales today from hundreds of top brands.

