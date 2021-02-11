FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s Amazon watch deals start at $33: Fossil, Citizen, Skagen, and others up to 44% off

-
44% off From $33

Amazon is offering the Fossil Commuter Stainless Steel and Leather Watch for $53.55 shipped. That’s $26 off what it’s been averaging and comes within $7 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Fossil timepiece features a minimalistic design that manages to offer a date display, minute track, and more. Its 42mm case is comprised of stainless steel and is paired with a genuine leather band. A water-resistant design allows this watch to withstand up to 330-foot depths. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watch deals priced from $33.

More watches on sale:

For those of you that own an Apple Watch, did you see Satechi’s new hybrid charger? It plugs into a MacBook using USB-C and can top off Apple Watch or AirPods by simply flipping it over. As with most of the Satechi lineup, this unit boasts a sleek appearance that would look great in your bag, on your desk, and the list goes on. Read all about it in yesterday’s coverage.

Fossil Commuter Watch features:

  • Fossil is inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Bringing new life into the watch and leathers industry by making quality, fashionable accessories that are both fun and accessible.
  • Inspired by classic, turn-of-the- century wrist watches, The Commuter is a minimalist take on the simplicity of a classic wirelug case. The natural form is echoed in the sophisticated dial making this a versatile timepiece for both casual and dress styles.
  • Round stainless steel case, with a beige dial 42mm case, 22mm band width, mineral crystal, Quartz movement with analog display

