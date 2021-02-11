Today’s Amazon watch deals start at $33: Fossil, Citizen, Skagen, and others up to 44% off

Amazon is offering the Fossil Commuter Stainless Steel and Leather Watch for $53.55 shipped. That’s $26 off what it’s been averaging and comes within $7 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Fossil timepiece features a minimalistic design that manages to offer a date display, minute track, and more. Its 42mm case is comprised of stainless steel and is paired with a genuine leather band. A water-resistant design allows this watch to withstand up to 330-foot depths. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watch deals priced from $33.

More watches on sale:

For those of you that own an Apple Watch, did you see Satechi’s new hybrid charger? It plugs into a MacBook using USB-C and can top off Apple Watch or AirPods by simply flipping it over. As with most of the Satechi lineup, this unit boasts a sleek appearance that would look great in your bag, on your desk, and the list goes on. Read all about it in yesterday’s coverage.

Fossil Commuter Watch features:

Fossil is inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Bringing new life into the watch and leathers industry by making quality, fashionable accessories that are both fun and accessible.

Inspired by classic, turn-of-the- century wrist watches, The Commuter is a minimalist take on the simplicity of a classic wirelug case. The natural form is echoed in the sophisticated dial making this a versatile timepiece for both casual and dress styles.

Round stainless steel case, with a beige dial 42mm case, 22mm band width, mineral crystal, Quartz movement with analog display

