Today’s Amazon watch deals start at $33: Fossil, Citizen, Skagen, and others up to 44% off

Amazon is offering the Fossil Commuter Stainless Steel and Leather Watch for $53.55 shipped. That’s $26 off what it’s been averaging and comes within $7 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Fossil timepiece features a minimalistic design that manages to offer a date display, minute track, and more. Its 42mm case is comprised of stainless steel and is paired with a genuine leather band. A water-resistant design allows this watch to withstand up to 330-foot depths. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watch deals priced from $33.
More watches on sale:
- Fossil Neutra Chrono (FS5512): $87 (Reg. $125)
- Timex Expedition Digital CAT: $33 (Reg. $40)
- Skagen Ryle Mesh (SKW2873): $119 (Reg. $145)
- Citizen Quartz (BF0580-06E): $51 (Reg. $80)
- Citizen Quartz (BF2018-52E): $61 (Reg. $105)
- Citizen (BI5050-54E): $61 (Reg. $110)
- Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel (BM8471-01E): $103 (Reg. $145)
- View all…
For those of you that own an Apple Watch, did you see Satechi's new hybrid charger? It plugs into a MacBook using USB-C and can top off Apple Watch or AirPods by simply flipping it over. As with most of the Satechi lineup, this unit boasts a sleek appearance that would look great in your bag, on your desk, and the list goes on.
Fossil Commuter Watch features:
- Fossil is inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Bringing new life into the watch and leathers industry by making quality, fashionable accessories that are both fun and accessible.
- Inspired by classic, turn-of-the- century wrist watches, The Commuter is a minimalist take on the simplicity of a classic wirelug case. The natural form is echoed in the sophisticated dial making this a versatile timepiece for both casual and dress styles.
- Round stainless steel case, with a beige dial 42mm case, 22mm band width, mineral crystal, Quartz movement with analog display
