Amazon discounts Razor’s E100 Glow Electric Scooter to $138 (Reg. $170)

Reg. $170 $138

Amazon is offering the Razor E100 Glow Electric Scooter for $137.95 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $32 off and comes within $11 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This affordable electric scooter sets itself apart from many thanks to the integration of blue LEDs across its deck. Top speeds of 10 MPH can be achieved and Razor touts that its battery can handle up to 40-minutes of continuous use. Its frame features an all-steel construction to create a “solid ride that stands up to rugged use.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If something smaller will do the trick, it’s hard to overlook Gotrax’s GKS Electric Scooter at $98. It’s aimed at riders weighing up to 154-pounds. It can transport riders at speeds of up to 7.5 MPH. This is thanks to a 150-watt motor. The unit is comprised of aircraft-grade metal and is rated an average of 4.5/5 stars by more than 3,100 Amazons shoppers.

If you’re looking for something that’s geared at teens or adults, check out the deal we found a few days back on Swagtron’s EB-5 Folding Electric Bike. You can pick it up for $398, a price that shaves $102 off. It’s able to propel riders up to 15 MPH and a 15.5-mile range should prove to be plenty for getting around town.

Razor E100 Glow Electric Scooter features:

  • Blue LEDs on the deck that light up each time you twist the throttle!
  • Powered by a 100-watt, high-torque, single-speed, chain-driven motor that delivers electrifying fun at speeds up to 10 mph (16 km/h)
  • Rechargeable 24V (two 12V) sealed-lead-acid battery system provides up to 40 minutes of continuous use
  • 8″ (200 mm) air-filled front tire helps soften out rough surfaces for a smooth ride
  • Features an all-steel frame and fork for a solid ride that stands up to rugged use

