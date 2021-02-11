This Bluetooth adapter lets you use wireless headphones on Nintendo Switch for just $15

ZiocomDirect (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Nintendo Switch Bluetooth Audio Adapter for $14.99 Prime shipped with the code ZIOCOM01 at checkout. This saves you $10, which amounts to a 40% discount, marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. While the Switch supports headphones over its built-in 3.5mm headphone jack, there’s no built-in Bluetooth should you want to use wireless headphones. With this adapter, you can pair AirPods Pro, Sony earbuds, and anything else that utilizes Bluetooth connectivity. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

When you’re done gaming, set your headphones on this handy stand. If you can snag it on a Lightning Deal, it’ll set you back just $8, however, it normally only costs $10. Both prices are fantastic and you can use just a bit of your savings from today’s deal to pick it up.

Now that you have your headphone situation sorted, it’s time to take a look at other Switch gear and news that we’ve tracked recently. Just today we found a PowerA gaming pad on sale for 50% off. Also, don’t forget that Apex Legends is coming to Switch on March 9 with official PowerA accessories launching later this month. Plus, Nintendo Switch Online just gained four new games to further expand its portfolio.

More about Ziocom Nintendo Switch Bluetooth Adapter:

This ZIOCOM Type C Bluetooth transmitter is tailor-made exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Installed securely and perfectly for your Switch and Swithch Lite

The nintendo switch bluetooth adapter with Bluetooth 5.0 technology

Built-in smart USB PD passthrough charging technology

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!