FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This Bluetooth adapter lets you use wireless headphones on Nintendo Switch for just $15

-
AmazonApps GamesnintendoZiocom
40% off $15

ZiocomDirect (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Nintendo Switch Bluetooth Audio Adapter for $14.99 Prime shipped with the code ZIOCOM01 at checkout. This saves you $10, which amounts to a 40% discount, marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. While the Switch supports headphones over its built-in 3.5mm headphone jack, there’s no built-in Bluetooth should you want to use wireless headphones. With this adapter, you can pair AirPods Pro, Sony earbuds, and anything else that utilizes Bluetooth connectivity. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

When you’re done gaming, set your headphones on this handy stand. If you can snag it on a Lightning Deal, it’ll set you back just $8, however, it normally only costs $10. Both prices are fantastic and you can use just a bit of your savings from today’s deal to pick it up.

Now that you have your headphone situation sorted, it’s time to take a look at other Switch gear and news that we’ve tracked recently. Just today we found a PowerA gaming pad on sale for 50% off. Also, don’t forget that Apex Legends is coming to Switch on March 9 with official PowerA accessories launching later this month. Plus, Nintendo Switch Online just gained four new games to further expand its portfolio.

More about Ziocom Nintendo Switch Bluetooth Adapter:

  • This ZIOCOM Type C Bluetooth transmitter is tailor-made exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Installed securely and perfectly for your Switch and Swithch Lite
  • The nintendo switch bluetooth adapter with Bluetooth 5.0 technology
  • Built-in smart USB PD passthrough charging technology

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

nintendo Ziocom

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Apple AirPods Pro sees Amazon discount to $180, latest ...
Valentine’s Day Nintendo eShop sale up to 50% off...
Get the most of a small area with Walker Edison’s...
Google’s official Pixel 4/XL Fabric cases can be your...
Amazon Basics sale from $5: Water bottles, Qi chargers,...
Save up to 33% on meross HomeKit smart plugs, LED bulbs...
Today’s Amazon watch deals start at $33: Fossil, ...
Bag Stanley’s Nesting Shot Glass Set for $18.50 P...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $43

Score some affordable Monoprice Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with ANC for just $35 today

$35 Learn More
Reg. $120

Expand your audio setup with Philips’ SHP-9600 open-back headphones at a low of $83.50

$83.50 Learn More
32.5% off

Our exclusive code drops 1MORE’s true wireless THX-certified ANC headphones to a low of $135

$135 Learn More
Save 28%

Apple AirPods Pro sees Amazon discount to $180, latest AirPods at $110

From $110 Learn More
50% off

Valentine’s Day Nintendo eShop sale up to 50% off: Hades, Immortals Fenyx Rising, more

From $3 Learn More
$80 off

Get the most of a small area with Walker Edison’s Drop-Leaf Counter/Table: $180.50 (Save $80)

$180.50 Learn More
Reg. $35

Google’s official Pixel 4/XL Fabric cases can be yours from $27 (Save 23%)

$27 Learn More
20% off

Amazon Basics sale from $5: Water bottles, Qi chargers, kitchenware, more up to 20% off

From $5 Learn More