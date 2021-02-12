Amazon offers heated jackets and vests up to 43% off from $64, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 43% off heated jackets or vests. One of our top picks from this sale is the Heated Jacket with Battery Pack for $84.99 shipped. To compare, this jacket was regularly priced at $140 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. If you enjoy winter sports or needing to spend time outdoors during cold weather, this style is sure to help keep you warm. The heater has three different levels and can be used for up to 10-hours. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Another notable deal from this sale is the women’s Heated Vest that’s currently marked down to $64.99. For comparison, this vest is regularly priced at $120 and this is another Amazon all-time low. The all black coloring is sleek and the quilting is diagonal, which adds a stylish touch. With over 320 reviews, this vest is rated 4.6/5 stars.

Also, be sure to check out Nike’s new markdowns that are offering up to 40% off apparel, accessories, Flyknit shoes, and more.

Heated Battery Pack Jacket features:

Heated jacket has a great build quality with durable stitches so it lasts you for a long time. It’s water and wind resistant and machine washable.

The heated clothing features 3 different heating zones which provide enough heat for cold weather. Press the button to adjust the heating levels

The heated jacket comes with a 7.4V 10000mAh battery pack that delivers up to 10 hours of heat in low heat mode. Also, it can power your smartphone and other electric devices

