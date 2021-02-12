It’s time to head into the holiday weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. After seeing some big-time price drops go live on Powerbeats Pro and Apple’s M1-equipped MacBook Pro this morning, we are now ready to cap the work week off with all of today’s best app deals. Highlights of this morning’s collection include titles like Florence, My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR, Bridge Constructor Portal, The Inner World 2, more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Silversword: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: God Simulator. Religion Inc.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Jungle Book: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Snow White: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Florence: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ScannerLens+: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tiny Bubbles: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pixel Weather – Forecast: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Isoland 2: Ashes of Time: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Inner World 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Harvest Moon: Light of Hope: $7 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Disk Clean Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Tweak and Tuneup: $5 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Hoopa City 2: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Phrase Party!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Homo Machina: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines – RTS Offline: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Exception;: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2021 Mobile: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $4 (Reg. $7)

More on Florence:

Florence is an interactive storybook from the award-winning lead designer of Monument Valley about the heart-racing highs and heartbreaking lows of a young woman’s very first love. Florence Yeoh feels a little… stuck. Her life is an endless routine of work, sleep, and spending too much time on social media. Then one day, she meets a cello player named Krish who changes everything about how she sees the world and herself. Experience every beat of Florence and Krish’s relationship through a series of mini-game vignettes – from flirting to fighting, from helping each other grow… to growing apart. Drawing inspiration from ‘slice of life’ graphic novels and webcomics, Florence is an intimate and unforgettable story.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!