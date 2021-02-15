FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Moonlighter, Mars Power Industries, Be Focused Pro, more

It is now time to collect all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals for President’s Day. Just make sure you swing by our massive roundup of price drops from last week as much of those offers are still live. Over the weekend, we saw some great deals on the latest iMacs and Apple gift cards, but for now it’s time for all of this morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Today’s collection includes notable offers on Moonlighter, Plant Light Meter, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Mars Power Industries, Be Focused Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Ninjas Infinity: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Breathing Zone: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Moonlighter: $8 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Lottery Box – Lotto Manager: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FineScanner PRO-PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: LumaFusion: $20 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Disney Afternoon Collection $5, BioShock Collection $20, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Silversword: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: God Simulator. Religion Inc.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Jungle Book: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Snow White: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Florence: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ScannerLens+: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tiny Bubbles: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pixel Weather – Forecast: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Isoland 2: Ashes of Time: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Inner World 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Harvest Moon: Light of Hope: $7 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Disk Clean Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Tweak and Tuneup: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on Moonlighter:

During a long-passed archaeological excavation, a set of Gates were discovered. People quickly realized that these ancient passages lead to different realms and dimensions – providing brave and reckless adventurers with treasures beyond measure. Rynoka, a small commercial village, was founded near the excavation site providing refuge and a place for adventurers to sell their hard-earned riches. Moonlighter is an Action RPG with rogue-lite elements following the everyday routines of Will, an adventurous shopkeeper that dreams of becoming a hero.

