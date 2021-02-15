FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GAP Long Weekend Sale takes 50% off jeans, more + extra 50% off clearance

-
FashionGap
50% off + extra 10% off

The GAP Long Weekend Sale takes 50% off all jeans, tees, and much more. Plus, take an extra 10% off your purchase with promo code FORYOU at checkout. Also, save an extra 50% off clearance with code SALE. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Straight Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $34 and originally was priced at $60. These jeans feature an flattering fit with a tapered hem that can easily be rolled. This style features a dark wash and the material is infused with stretch for added comfort. Rated 4.1/5 stars from GAP customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the adidas President’s Day Sale that’s offering 25% off sitewide.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Gap

About the Author

Fossil’s stealthy black and gray Nate Watch strik...
Vineyard Vines Big Weekend Sale takes up to 60% off pul...
UGG Closet is live with up to 70% off popular boots, sl...
COACH takes extra 20% off select handbags, wallets, sho...
The North Face outerwear, apparel, accessories, more fr...
Keep your beard trimmed and tidy with this grooming kit...
New Balance x David Sunflower Seeds baseball collection
adidas President’s Day Sale takes 25% off sitewid...
Show More Comments

Related

$98 off

Fossil’s stealthy black and gray Nate Watch strikes $75.50, more from $30 (Up to $98 off)

From $30 Learn More
Save 20%

Assemble 20% discounts on LEGO Minecraft, Technic, City, and more from $16

From $16 Learn More
Mesh Wi-Fi awaits

Mesh Wi-Fi beckons with Tenda’s 3-node system, now $83 at Amazon

$83 Learn More
25% off

Ready your spring/summer setup with a Primula Pace Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $15 (25% off)

$15 Learn More
50% off

President’s Day Nintendo eShop sale up to 50% off: Mario, Goat Sim, Overwatch, more

From $3 Learn More

First look at Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro 2 with 3D motion detection, 1536p recording, more

Read more Learn More
Reg. $520+

Start a homelab or Plex media server with Intel’s 6-core NUC 10 Performance Mini PC at $445

$445 Learn More
$90 off

Save $90 on this highly-rated rotisserie toaster oven with air frying at $60 shipped

$60 Learn More