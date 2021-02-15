GAP Long Weekend Sale takes 50% off jeans, more + extra 50% off clearance

The GAP Long Weekend Sale takes 50% off all jeans, tees, and much more. Plus, take an extra 10% off your purchase with promo code FORYOU at checkout. Also, save an extra 50% off clearance with code SALE. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Straight Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $34 and originally was priced at $60. These jeans feature an flattering fit with a tapered hem that can easily be rolled. This style features a dark wash and the material is infused with stretch for added comfort. Rated 4.1/5 stars from GAP customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the adidas President’s Day Sale that’s offering 25% off sitewide.

