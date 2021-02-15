Nintendo Switch gear from $4: Animal Crossing skin, controllers, more up to 63% off

Amazon is now offering the Controller Gear Authentic Animal Crossing Woodtone Nintendo Switch Lite skin for just $3.70 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $10, today’s offer is as much as 63% off the going rate, within a couple cents of the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Officially licensed by Nintendo, this is a great little set for the Animal Crossing fans in your life and features an “easy on, easy off” application that “leaves no residue.” The woodtone treatment fits right in with the Animal Crossing aesthetic and is covered in themed-logos, iconography, and other accents. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,700 Amazon customers. More Nintendo Switch controller and accessory deals below.

More Nintendo Switch accessory deals:

In other Nintendo news, the new Mario Red and Blue Edition Switch console is now available, here are all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online additions, the upcoming Apex Legends gear, and the special edition Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch console. Just remember we are still tracking Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure down at $70 alongside all of today’s best game deals right here.

More on the Controller Gear Animal Crossing Switch Lite Skin:

Perfect for any Animal Crossing fan

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

Scratch Resistant, Easy on – Easy Off, Leaves No Residue

Peel. Press. Play.

Made in the USA

