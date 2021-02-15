Sabrent’s 4TB Rocket Q NVMe Solid-State Drive plunges by $135, now $543.50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Sabrent Rocket Q 4TB NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive for $543.70 shipped. That’s $135 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $68. This compact solid-state drive is ready to seriously upgrade your gaming PC. Just one of these will provide an incredible 4TBs of storage, paving the way to keep most, if not all of your game library ready to launch at all times. Buyers are bound to appreciate a speedy design that’s ready to offer up to 3,200MB/s performance. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Want to use your new drive in a portable fashion? If so, pair it with Sabrent’s official USB-C Tool-Free Enclosure at $27. It features an ultra-slim aluminum case that’s ready to easily slide in any backpack. Since it uses the USB 3.2 specification, users can anticipate up to 10Gb/s data transmission speeds.

Oh, and if you’re in need of a half-terabyte USB-C flash drive, we’ve got a notable deal for you. Right now SanDisk’s mint-green 512GB offering is $60 at Amazon. I actually own 128GB variant of this drive and love its compact and versatile design. See it for yourself right here. And that’s not all, earlier today we spotted Seagate’s Ultra Touch USB-C SSDs priced from $67. These offers usher in new all-time lows, so be sure to take a look.

Sabrent Rocket Q 4TB NVMe SSD features:

M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 Interface.

Built to the PCIe 3.1 specification / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.

Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.

Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!