Amazon massager sale up to 44% off: InvoSpa Pillow Massager now $34 + more from $22.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Shaft Brands (98% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to 44% off InvoSpa massager products. One standout is the InvoSpa Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Pillow Massager for $33.97 shipped. Regularly closer to $50, today’s offer is up to 35% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Featuring eight roller balls, this model provides deep tissue massages for your neck, shoulders, back, legs, and well, anywhere you can comfortably rest it. A perfect way to relieve some stress while you’re mostly still stuck at home, features include bi-directional movement to mimic the motion of an actual person, three speed strength levels, and built-in, optional heating throughout. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 26,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the pillow-style above is overkill for you, the InvoSpa Handheld Percussion Back Massager is on sale for $22.47 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s about 44% off the regular $40 price tag and a great lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal. Along with an extra long handle, it has 12 percussion modes and 10 adjustable speeds, as well as a 4+ star rating from hundreds.

Browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box massager sale for more options right here. Then swing by our sports and fitness guide for more health and personal care related offers. The MyProtein President’s Day sale, for example, is still live and offering huge deals on many of its most popular products.

More on the InvoSpa Shiatsu Pillow Massager:

8 Massage roller balls – This shoulder massager comes with 4 Big nodes and 4 small nodes, which provide deep tissue massages on your neck, shoulders, upper back, lower back, waist, Foot, Tights, calves, legs, feet and arms – helping your full body parts To release stress, relieve sore muscles, and help you relax.

Adjustable intensity – This neck massager pad has 3 speed strength levels, which allow you to get the right and appropriate amount of pressure to relieve your muscle pain.

2 Massage directions – built in a Bi-directional movement control to mimic the motion of in-person massage experience. This 3D Shiatsu massager will auto-reverse each minute for better distribution of massage effects.

