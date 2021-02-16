Pad & Quill is now offering up to 15% off all of its leather handmade Apple Watch bands. This includes everything from its Pilot and Lowry options right up to the even 85-year cuff model. This is a great chance to score a new business-class leather band for meetings and whenever you’re looking to take the wardrobe up a notch from one of those more sporty models. Better yet, everything ships free and you can knock an additional 15% off your purchase with the promotion code below.

These handmade Apple Watch bands certainly aren’t the most affordable out there, but everything just got a whole lot less expensive with today’s discounts. And with full-grain leather construction, marine-grade stitching, and polished nickel hardware, alongside a 25-year leather warranty, these investments will last for years to come.

Be sure to use code PQ15 at checkout on all of the deals on this page (and below) to redeem the extra discount. All of the models below fit previous-generation, Apple Watch Series 6, and SE models.

Pad & Quill handmade Apple Watch bands:

Along with this deal on the latest iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6 models are now starting from just $379 with up to $69 in savings. The head over to our recent Nomad roundup where you’ll find some notable offers on Apple Watch bands and more starting from just $10.

More on the Leather Lowry Edition:

This leather watch band is crafted using USA hides that are transformed into amazingly soft full-grain leather. The bands are stitched with an ultra-strong UV resistant thread and finished with a soft pigskin lining that conforms beautifully to your wrist. The hardware is strong and easy to take on and off for your daily use. Occasionally you’ll see the underside of the band and notice a signature. That signature is the initials of the person who made the band for you. Celebrating the Artisan is a key part our ‘Why’ at Pad & Quill.

