LG’s 27-inch 1440p USB-C Monitor touts an ergonomic mount at $329 (Save $120)

-
Reg. $449 $329

BuyDig currently offers the LG 27-inch Ergo 1440p 27QN880-B Monitor for $329 shipped when code AAS24 has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $449 going rate and $397 price tag at Amazon right now, today’s offer is good for as much as $120 in savings, beats the all-time low there by $40, and is the best we’ve seen to date. This Ergo monitor stands out from other 27-inch displays with a 1440p panel and unique ergonomic mount that clamps to the back of your desk. It packs a high-adjustable design alongside the ability to be tilted, rotated, and more. On top of its USB 3.0 hub, there’s also a built-in USB-C slot with 60W passthrough charging. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 300 customers.

Ditch the unique ergonomic mount by going with this LG 27-inch 1440p monitor instead at $279. You’ll pocket an extra $50 in savings while scoring an all-around similar package, just without the added height adjustment or other functionality offered by the lead deal. A 4.7/5 star rating completes the package.

But if neither of those offerings are going to cut it, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a pair of other LG monitors at $100 off, including its 34-inch Ergo UltraWide Monitor. Then give our PC gaming guide a look for other discounts, like the very first price cut on Razer’s Huntsman Mini Keyboard at $100.

LG 27-inch Ergo 1440p Monitor features:

Lifelike resolution and flexible workstation in one. Take productivity and comfort to new levels with the LG 27QN880 monitor with Ergo Stand that adjusts to your needs. At 27″ and 2560 x 1440 resolution, LG’s QHD IPS Display features accurate color, contrast, clarity and detail at wide angles. Fast response, all the ports you need and easy setup. Whatever the task, get it done with speed and efficiency.

