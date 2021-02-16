Level up with NERF Modulus Regulator at 25% off, now $45 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the NERF Modulus Regulator for $44.99 shipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and marks the best offer we’ve tracked since the holidays. This powerful NERF blaster is worth adding to any collection. It can be used in three different modes: single-fire, burst-fire, and continuous-fire. It comes with two 12-dart clips alongside 24 bundled darts, ensuring you’re more than ready to head into battle. More than 2,500 reviewers have agreed upon a 4.4/5 star rating.

You could alternatively bag a few NERF N-Strike Elite Disruptors at $13 each. You’ll still clock in at a lower price and have a few blasters to share with others. This offering holds six darts at once and can fire them up to 90 feet. Nearly 19,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Another way to have a bunch of fun is with Razor’s 250W Electric Scooter. It has sharply fallen from $470 all the way down to $315. It’s capable of transporting adults and kids alike at up to 15.5 MPH speeds. Even better, range between charges is said to top out at 18 miles. I own a similar electric scooter and can tell you first hand that it’s a blast to ride on.

NERF Modulus Regulator features:

This version comes in simple brown packaging

Features SwitchFire Technology

3 modes: Single-fire, burst-fire, continuous-fire

Swivel handle to stabilize shots

Storage stock and 2 barrel-scopes

Includes (2)12-dart clips and 24 Modulus Elite darts

