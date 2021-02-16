Upgrade to a NETGEAR Orbi mesh Wi-Fi 6 system starting at $371 (Save up to $140)

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Orbi Mesh 11AX Wi-Fi 6 System for $560.20 shipped. Down from its $700 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $140 in savings, beats our previous mention by $6, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. This 2-node mesh system delivers 5,000-square feet of coverage to blanket your home in Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Alongside support for up to 100 devices, you’ll benefit from 6Gb/s of overall throughput as well as four Gigabit Ethernet ports and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $371.19. Down from its $450 going rate, you’re saving $79 here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $6 and marking a new Amazon low. This system doesn’t deliver quite as capable of a system as the lead deal, with support for 4.2Gb/s speeds. There’s similar 5,000-square feet of coverage as well as two nodes, but with support for around 40 devices. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If today’s Orbi deals are a bit too much for your needs, don’t forget that this 3-node Tenda Mesh Wi-Fi system is also on sale right now for $83. That’s alongside ongoing eero Wi-Fi 6 packages from $71 and everything else you’ll find in our networking guide.

NETGEAR Orbi Mesh 11AX Wi-Fi 6 System features:

Orbi Wi-Fi 6 is a tri-band Wi-Fi System built with the latest and fastest Wi-Fi 6 technology to provide the ultimate smart home experience with Wi-Fi coverage and connection capacity beyond belief Keep all Wi-Fi connections strong in every room All the time with enough bandwidth for all your devices Multiple 4K/8K UHD streaming music for your Wi-Fi connected speakers

