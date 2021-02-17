FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s 8-pack of Rubber Furniture Pads hits $6 Prime shipped (All-time low)

-
$6

Amazon is offering the 8-pack of Amazon Basics Rubber Furniture Pads for $6.20 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. These high-quality rubber furniture pads from Amazon feature a self-adhesive back that’s ready to stick to the base of couches, TV stands, and more. With these attached you won’t have to worry about “scratches, scrapes, paint streaks, and other damage.” Each rubber pad measures 2 inches in diameter. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For smaller furniture, consider grabbing this 32-pack of Scotch Felt Pads instead. You’ll only have to spend about $5.50, ensuring this route lets you stock up for less than the lead deal. Bear in mind that felt won’t be nearly as durable as the rubber pads above.

New furniture pads pave the way for a large piece like this Walker Edison Slatted Wood Stand. It’s currently $48 off, allowing you to pave the way for a 78-inch TV while cashing in at $252. This is arguably a furniture piece that will easily define a room, making its reasonable price tag stand out even more.

Amazon Basics Rubber Furniture Pad features:

  • Self-adhesive rubber pads for placing underneath furniture legs to protect flooring
  • Prevents scratches, scrapes, paint streaks and other damage; dampens noise
  • Durable rubber construction provides a barrier and slight elevation to separate surfaces

Amazon

