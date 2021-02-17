FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon games and toys sale from $4.50: Hasbro, Marvel, Play-Doh, more up to 30% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off a wide selection of Hasbro games, Play-Doh, NERF, and much more. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with solid 4+ star ratings on just about all of it. With deals starting from $4.50, options range from classic family board games to kids’ toys, and even some Marvel collectibles. This is a great time to knock some kids’ gifts off your list, or just expand your MCU collection and score some affordable new games the entire family can enjoy. Head below for some of our top picks from the sale. 

Hasbro, Marvel, and more Gold Box sale:

You might also want to check out some of the latest LEGO releases and deals if the options above aren’t working for you. On top of the six upcoming iPhone-enabled VIDIYO kits due out next month, we are tracking a number of notable LEGO building kit deals starting from $16 including Star Wars, Minecraft, Technic, City, and more. 

More on Operation:

Players get to be “the doctor” and make Cavity Sam better or get the buzzer. Easy-grab ailment pieces and large openings help make gameplay fun for kids 6 and up. Players use their skill and coordination to remove the patient’s “ailments” with the tweezers. Collect the most money by successfully removing the Funatomy parts to win. Earn money if your removal of the Funatomy part didn’t set off the buzzer. If it did, it’s not a success and players get to use their Specialist card. 

