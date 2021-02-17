Score a Fender LE Telecaster Electric Guitar today at $280 off + more from $200

Adorama is now offering the Fender Limited Edition Player Telecaster Electric Guitar for $519 shipped. Regularly $799, with very similar models fetching nearly as much over at Guitar Center, today’s offer is up to $280 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Along with the Lake Placid Blue finish, it features a block-steel bridge saddle, a C-shaped neck with a smooth-back finish, a 22-fret setup, and that classic “F” stamped neck plate. This one sits nicely in between a starter model and one of those pricey American editions that hits slightly above its price range, especially with today’s discount. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Monorprice is also offering its 15-Watt 1×12 Guitar Combo Tube Amp with Celestion Speaker and Spring Reverb for $199.99 shipped. Simply use code FIFTYOFF at checkout to knock the regular $250 price down to $200. This amp “features a spring reverb that can be switched on or off using a foot pedal, and a 3-band EQ section that lets you dial in your sound.” It’s a great little practice amp with some sweet FX built right in that just got $50 less expensive. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Monoprice customers.

Just be sure to scoop up some extra strings and guitar picks to go along with your new guitar setup. You really don’t want to get stuck with a broken set or without a pick at the worst time, and just a fraction of your savings will ensure that won’t be the case. Then go check out the brand new Gibson guitar app (for iOS and Android).

More on the Fender Player Telecaster:

Bold, innovative and rugged, the Player Telecaster is pure Fender, through and through. The feel, the style and, most importantly, the sound-they’re all there, waiting for you to make them whisper or wail for your music. Versatile enough to handle almost anything you can create and durable enough to survive any gig, this workhorse is a trusty sidekick for your musical vision. Designed for authentic Fender tone-with a bit of an edge-the Player Series pickups keep a foot in the past while looking to the future. This string-through-body Telecaster bridge features block-steel saddles to add a bit of zing to your tone.

