Kenneth Cole, Timberland, more up to 60% off during Hautelook's Flash Sale

-
FashionHautelook
60% off From $40

For two days only, The Hautelook men’s shoe event takes up to 60% off top brands including Timberland, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Johnston & Murphy, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Kenneth Cole Brock Penny Loafers that are a perfect style to transition into spring. They’re currently marked down to $70 and originally were priced at $165. This slip-on style makes it a breeze to head out the door and they’re cushioned for added comfort. Plus, you can easily style them with jeans, shorts, or khakis alike. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack Nike Event that’s offering deals from just $20.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Cole Haan Nathan Plaid Leather Shoes that are also marked down to $90. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $180. This style is a classic piece that will never go out of style and they’re also waterproof, which is great for spring weather.

Our top picks for men include:

