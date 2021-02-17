Insignia 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV matching low at $430 (Reg. $550) + more from $130

Best Buy’s Amazon storefront is now offering the 2020 edition Insignia 65-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $429.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $550, today’s offer is $120 off the going rate, $20 below the previous deal price and the best we can find. AT 65-inches, this is a whole lot of smart 4K display for the price. This HDR-compatible 4K Ultra HD TV also has Fire TV built-in for direct access to Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and all of your favorites. Along with the voice remote for launching apps and generally controlling your experience just by barking orders at the TV, it carries three HDMI inputs, a USB jack, optical and analog audio, built-in Wi-Fi, ethernet, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,600 Amazon customers. More deals below.

More 4K and HDTV deals:

However, if you’re looking to take it up a notch we are also still tracking up to $2,500 off LG’s massive 77-inch model with up to $500 in Visa gift cards attached as well.

Just be sure to check out the new Samsung’s 8K Neo QLED models, LG’s new line of OLED TVs, and all of the latest from TCL’s home theater line including 8K Mini-LED TVs and its first 85-inch model.

More on the Insignia 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV:

Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV: With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content.

Control It All With Your Voice – Voice Remote with Alexa: Use your voice to watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more.

Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options: Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.

